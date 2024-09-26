Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Update

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Harvia Oyj Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRVFF traded up C$4.38 on Thursday, hitting C$52.30. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Harvia Oyj has a 12 month low of C$47.92 and a 12 month high of C$52.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.50.
About Harvia Oyj
