Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. 89,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,514. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 364,695 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

