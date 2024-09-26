Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Down 54.0% in September

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the August 31st total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ohmyhome Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:OMH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 155,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Ohmyhome has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Ohmyhome

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

