StockNews.com Upgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Buy

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
CVR Partners Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE UAN traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CVR Partners has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $88.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
