Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,277. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,200,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,368,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

