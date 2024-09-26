Quantum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $145.40 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $145.40 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,952.80 or 1.00069717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008165 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

