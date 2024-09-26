Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0261 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $261.48 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02553705 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $12,866,693.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

