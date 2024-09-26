SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $135,180.11 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000754 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.