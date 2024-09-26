Vow (VOW) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vow (VOW) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Vow has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $44.31 million and $811,499.69 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars.

