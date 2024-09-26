MetisDAO Hits Market Cap of $240.92 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $40.04 or 0.00061693 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $240.92 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,952.80 or 1.00069717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008165 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,016,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,016,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 39.88725036 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $11,001,597.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

