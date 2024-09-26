holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.15 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $76,671.49 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.78 or 0.04039257 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00044799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002543 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00408591 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,889.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

