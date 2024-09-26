Fantom Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $327.61 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00261153 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,803,634,836 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.
Buying and Selling Fantom
