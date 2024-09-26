Ignition 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $700,495.86 (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and $700,495.86 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for $64,764.24 or 0.99779219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00261153 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,143.11304066. The last known price of Ignition is 63,214.76089776 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $608,012.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

