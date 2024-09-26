Lista DAO (LISTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.14 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $74.07 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00261153 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,348,318 tokens. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,117,145.7735986 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.39766209 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,285,712.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

