Wormhole (W) Price Up 28.8% This Week

Wormhole (W) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $764.22 million and $101.40 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.2589688 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $45,795,753.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

