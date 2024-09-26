Conflux Price Reaches $0.17 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $773.18 million and $52.48 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,907.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.67 or 0.00551039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00105612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00031345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00250293 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00035528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00081894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,047,201,208 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,690,474 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,046,882,182.09 with 4,434,382,167.74 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15670798 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $42,981,808.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.