Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.26. Approximately 2,979,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

