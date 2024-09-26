Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.82

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.82 and traded as high as $24.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 65,737 shares.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. The company had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

