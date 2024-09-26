Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.82

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.82 and traded as high as $24.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 65,737 shares.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.40.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. The company had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.