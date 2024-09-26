Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Trading Down 10.1%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.47. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Arko Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

