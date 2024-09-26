Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 23,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 104,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $806,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $806,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 345,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,280.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 157,471 shares of company stock worth $2,041,658. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

