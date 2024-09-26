Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.20. 44,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 19,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDP Free Report ) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

