Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Trading Up 5%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 75,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 46,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

