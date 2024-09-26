ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.49. 207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.05.

About ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

