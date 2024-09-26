Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Trading Up 45.5%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 45.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.
Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.
