Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Trading Up 1.6%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.21. 62,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 408,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 379,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 187,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth $603,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $8,669,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,666,000.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

