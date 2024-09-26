Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Shares Down 5.1%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. 2,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Nocera Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

