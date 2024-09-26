Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Trading 15.7% Higher

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 532,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 281,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSF

Laird Superfood Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07.

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Laird Superfood

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Laird Superfood during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Laird Superfood by 86.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.