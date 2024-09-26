Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.32 and last traded at $31.35. 815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.0944 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.