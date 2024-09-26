Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.32 and last traded at $31.35. 815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

The firm has a market cap of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.0944 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF ( NYSEARCA:TXS Free Report ) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.25% of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

