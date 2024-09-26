Holdco Nuvo Group D.G (NASDAQ:NUVO) Shares Down 23.6%

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Get Free Report) shares were down 23.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 559,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 736,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Trading Down 23.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40.

Institutional Trading of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holdco Nuvo Group D.G stock. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Holdco Nuvo Group D.G

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is based in West Hollywood, California.

