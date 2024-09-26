Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $7.33. Tredegar shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 88,187 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
