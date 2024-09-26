Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $7.33. Tredegar shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 88,187 shares traded.

Tredegar Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 29.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

