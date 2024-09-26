Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.62. Approximately 345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $3.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.