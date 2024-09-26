ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Trading Up 2.7%

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.16. 13,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 193,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
ECD Automotive Design Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.
ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ECD Automotive Design, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ECD Automotive Design
ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.
