ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Trading Up 2.7%

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.16. 13,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 193,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ECD Automotive Design, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECD Automotive Design stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECD Automotive Design, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECDA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 155,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of ECD Automotive Design at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

