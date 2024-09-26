ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Up 1%

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.78. Approximately 262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

