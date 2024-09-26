-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX) Trading Down 0.4%

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $28.16. 1,620,743 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49.

Institutional Trading of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management owned approximately 1.24% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

