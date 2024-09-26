Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Trading Down 1.1%

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.88). 127,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 106,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.90).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULTP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULTP

Ultimate Products Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ultimate Products

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.20 million, a P/E ratio of 982.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.93.

In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,336.90). In other Ultimate Products news, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492 ($3,336.90). Also, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.83), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($83,873.06). Insiders own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ultimate Products

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.