American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 568,608 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 343,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

AMLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on American Lithium from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of American Lithium to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.49.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Lithium stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Lithium Corp. during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of American Lithium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

