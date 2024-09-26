Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 100,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 44,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Foran Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

About Foran Mining

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.