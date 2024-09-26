FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Shares Up 2.6%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 8,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Analysts expect that FGI Industries Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FGI Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FGI Industries stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FGI Industries Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FGI Free Report ) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of FGI Industries worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.