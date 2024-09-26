Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 244,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 424,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.
Core Scientific Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.
Core Scientific Company Profile
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
