National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $127.69. National HealthCare shares last traded at $126.97, with a volume of 49,710 shares traded.
National HealthCare Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.37.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
