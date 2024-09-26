Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $17.69. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 410,206 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.34. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

