Temas Resources (OTC:TMASF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Temas Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Temas Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Temas Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for iron, titanium, and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the La Blache property comprising 117 claims, which covers 6,203.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temas Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temas Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.