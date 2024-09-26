UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading Up 1,374.9%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1,374.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,233% from the average daily volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

UC Asset Trading Up 1,374.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

