361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
361 Degrees International Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.
About 361 Degrees International
361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 361 Degrees International
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a support level?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.