High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

PCF remained flat at $6.73 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Insider Activity at High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,773 shares in the company, valued at $67,726.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

