Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Stock Price Down 1%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 1,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Mestek Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $226.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

Mestek Company Profile



Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

Featured Stories

