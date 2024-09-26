Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Up 1.8%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 228,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 168,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

