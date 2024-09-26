Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0050427.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMMA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF alerts:

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.