Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 1,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Fuji Media Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

