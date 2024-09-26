Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 11% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) shares rose 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 155,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 86,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Bioxytran Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.90.
About Bioxytran
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
