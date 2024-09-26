Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 11% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) shares rose 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 155,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 86,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.90.

About Bioxytran

(Get Free Report)

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.